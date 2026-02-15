Bangladesh seeks to reset India ties; onus on New Delhi to recognise changed reality: Tarique's advisor

DHAKA: Bangladesh wants to reset ties with India on a fresh footing now that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party no longer hold power, Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, has said, asserting that the two nations should work together for "mutual benefit".

Rahman's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday secured a sweeping victory with more than two-thirds majority in the landmark parliamentary elections held on Thursday.

In an interview to PTI Videos on Saturday, Kabir stressed that the onus lies on India to recognise the changed political reality in Bangladesh after the BNP's resounding electoral mandate.

"The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and Awami League don't exist in today's Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of BNP," Kabir said.

Kabir described Hasina, who fled to India after 2024's August uprising, as a "terrorist" responsible for the deaths of over 1,500 people.

Kabir urged the Indian government to ensure that its territory is not used by Hasina or other Awami League figures in ways that could affect stability in Bangladesh.

"India must not be seen as complicit in any activities that undermine Bangladesh's sovereignty.

Once that is addressed, normal diplomatic cooperation can resume.

We are neighbours and should work together for mutual benefit," he added.

India on November 26, 2025, said it is examining a request by Bangladesh's interim government to extradite Hasina and asserted that it is committed to ensure the best interests of the people of that country.

"We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Kabir highlighted the recent cordial phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahman, where Modi extended an invitation for Rahman to visit India at a convenient time.

On the timing of such a visit, Kabir said domestic priorities come first.

"Tarique Rahman will focus on settling the country on a path of prosperity and economic security.

Once things stabilise here, he will take up international engagements, including the visit to India."