Student found hanging from ceiling in a private medical college in Bengal's Durgapur

KOLKATA: A 22-year-old medical student, Labonya Pratap's body was recovered from the hostel of a premier private medical college hospital in Durgapur of West Bengal on Saturday night.
He was found hanging from the ceiling of a bathroom in the college hostel. He hails from Patna in Bihar.
According to sources in Durgapur police station (PS), the body has been sent to the morgue for post-mortem examination. An unnatural death case has been registered by the police.
Sources also said that a few hostellers spotted the body hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom, and police were informed about the incident.
Initial investigations conducted by police revealed that the deceased was upset due to his poor performance in several semester examinations.
“We are awaiting the post-mortem report, and after that, the nature of the death will be explored,” a police official said, requesting anonymity.
The incident has triggered tension among students and doctors inside the hospital campus, as it comes just five months after a rape incident occurred in the same teaching hospital in October.
A second-year medical student of the private college had alleged that she was gangraped near the campus. The accused reportedly had taken her to a deserted area behind the hospital where she was assaulted.
The incident had triggered massive outrage and a political slugfest with the Opposition BJP blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress miscreants and accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of failing Bengal’s women.
The TMC had hit back, saying the BJP was politicising the tragedy and that women’s safety remains a priority in the State.
The Bengal Police on 31 October had filed a chargesheet in connection with the gang-rape case against six persons, including the classmate of the survivor.