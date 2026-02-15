Student found hanging from ceiling in a private medical college in Bengal's Durgapur

KOLKATA: A 22-year-old medical student, Labonya Pratap's body was recovered from the hostel of a premier private medical college hospital in Durgapur of West Bengal on Saturday night.

He was found hanging from the ceiling of a bathroom in the college hostel. He hails from Patna in Bihar.

According to sources in Durgapur police station (PS), the body has been sent to the morgue for post-mortem examination. An unnatural death case has been registered by the police.

Sources also said that a few hostellers spotted the body hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom, and police were informed about the incident.