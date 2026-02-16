PM Modi 'surrendered' before Trump, US trade deal will devastate farmers' livelihood: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "surrendered" before US President Donald Trump in agreeing to the India-US interim trade deal, which, it claimed, will "devastate" the livelihoods of crores of farmers across states.

Slamming the Centre, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said trade agreements should not become a path to slavery by "sacrificing a country's sovereignty".

"Trade agreements are the path to economic progress. The very foundation of trade agreements is mutual public interest on equal terms. Trade agreements should not be a path to slavery by sacrificing a country's sovereignty. National and public interests cannot be sacrificed under the guise of trade agreements," Surjewala said at a press conference.

Tagging Surjewala's statement at the presser, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the former explained how this trade deal will "devastate" the livelihoods of millions of farmers across states.

"The prime minister has completely surrendered before President Trump - just as he did on May 10, 2025, when he abruptly and unexpectedly halted Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said on X.