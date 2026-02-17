Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard foils mid-sea smuggling bid; 200 kgs of suspected narcotics seized

AHMEDABAD: A high-stakes midnight chase by the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS off the Porbandar coast intercepted an Iranian speed boat near the IMBL, seizing over 200 kg of suspected narcotics chemicals.

It led to the arrest of two Iranian nationals before the consignment could reach Punjab.

The Coast Guard, in close coordination with Gujarat ATS, launched a swift overnight operation on February 16.

Acting on corroborated ATS input, a multi-mission Coast Guard vessel was diverted from routine patrol to high-alert interception mode, triggering a tense maritime pursuit where every nautical mile tightened the net.

Advancing through darkness with a blend of human intelligence and technical surveillance, the ship picked up a suspicious foreign fishing boat on radar whose evasive movement patterns raised immediate red flags.

As the suspect crew sensed enforcement presence, the boat accelerated in a desperate bid towards the IMBL, a classic attempt to slip beyond jurisdiction.

The Coast Guard responded with a high-speed pursuit, eventually cornering and halting the fleeing vessel in open waters.

Inside the Iranian-made speed boat, officers found two men, Abdul Majeed and Abdul Sattar, Balochi-speaking Iranian nationals from Chabahar, allegedly ferrying around 203 kg of suspicious chemical material packed in 203 sealed packets.

Investigators said the consignment was loaded at Iran’s Konark port by an alleged smuggler identified as Haji Fida and was to be transferred mid-sea to an Indian contact for onward routing to Punjab, revealing a transnational supply chain stretching from Iran’s coast to India’s hinterland.

The joint operation had been set in motion the previous night after a crucial tip-off reached ATS, prompting immediate mobilisation and maritime coordination.