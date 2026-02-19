'Gross abuse of power': ED to SC on West Bengal CM's alleged obstruction of I-PAC raids

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate has alleged "gross abuse of power" by the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state machinery by "illegally barging" into raids at the I-PAC office and the premises of its director in its counter affidavit filed in the Supreme Court (SC).

"The bare perusal of the facts would reveal gross abuse of power by the State machinery of the State of West Bengal. Senior officials of the State Police have colluded and obstructed the discharge of functions by officials of the ED under the PMLA, in the private interests of Mamta Banerjee the Chief Minister of the State of West Bengal," the ED submitted in its rejoinder (reply) in the top court.

The central probe agency further added that in a case like the investigation of the alleged laundering of proceeds of illegal mining, the victim is the public as a whole since natural resources are public assets.



Hence, the victim in the present case is the general public has the fundamental right to a fair investigation into the offence in accordance with the law.

The probe agency further alleged that it was most unusual for officials of the rank of Commissioner of Police of a major city and the DGP of a State Police to visit the site of a search being conducted by a Central agency, obstruct the discharge of functions and aid and assist in the forcible removal of evidence at the instance of the Chief Minister.

"It is the abuse of power and legal authority by officials and functionaries of the State of West Bengal is writ large in the facts and circumstances of the present case," the agency contended.