Don’t want anyone buying Russian oil; Trump-Modi meet will happen at right moment: US Envoy Gor

NEW DELHI: The United States "doesn’t want anyone" buying Russian oil, and President Trump "has been clear on this", US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday, underlining Washington’s push for India to diversify its crude imports amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Speaking on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Gor said that discussions are underway between the US Department of Energy and India’s Ministry of Energy over potential imports of Venezuelan crude.

“On the oil, there’s an agreement. We have seen India diversify its oil. There is a commitment. This is not about India. The United States doesn’t want anyone buying Russian oil. The President has been very clear on this and wants this war to end,” he told reporters on Friday.

Notably, India continues to source most of its crude from the Middle East, but imports from Russia have dropped in recent months. Indian refiners are adjusting sourcing strategies amid changing market conditions and geopolitical pressures.

When asked whether Venezuelan oil would be routed through the United States or imported directly, Gor said discussions are ongoing. “There is hope that there will be clarity soon,” he said, adding that no final decision has yet been made public.