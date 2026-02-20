Don’t want anyone buying Russian oil; Trump-Modi meet will happen at right moment: US Envoy Gor
NEW DELHI: The United States "doesn’t want anyone" buying Russian oil, and President Trump "has been clear on this", US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Friday, underlining Washington’s push for India to diversify its crude imports amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.
Speaking on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Gor said that discussions are underway between the US Department of Energy and India’s Ministry of Energy over potential imports of Venezuelan crude.
“On the oil, there’s an agreement. We have seen India diversify its oil. There is a commitment. This is not about India. The United States doesn’t want anyone buying Russian oil. The President has been very clear on this and wants this war to end,” he told reporters on Friday.
Notably, India continues to source most of its crude from the Middle East, but imports from Russia have dropped in recent months. Indian refiners are adjusting sourcing strategies amid changing market conditions and geopolitical pressures.
When asked whether Venezuelan oil would be routed through the United States or imported directly, Gor said discussions are ongoing. “There is hope that there will be clarity soon,” he said, adding that no final decision has yet been made public.
Asked about a potential meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, Gor said it would take place “at the right moment,” and pointed out that President Trump had enjoyed his previous visit to India and is expected to return in the future.
Gor clarified there was no formal announcement yet on the visit, but recalled that President Trump greatly enjoyed his earlier trip to India. "In terms of the President's visit, the Prime Minister invited him. I don't have any announcements for you soon," he said.
The US ambassador also flagged broader US-India engagement.
Gor said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to visit India in the coming months, and a proposed India–US trade deal is expected to be signed soon. Under an interim agreement reached earlier this month, US tariffs on certain Indian exports were reduced from 50% to 18%.
Hailing India’s move to join the US-led Pax Silica alliance, Sergio Gor said that the US was thrilled.
“We’re thrilled that India joined Pax Silica. If you saw the companies that are represented here today, this is an incredible partnership for both of our nations, and we look forward to taking it to the next level,” he said.
On strategic cooperation, Gor spoke about the role of the Quad.
“The QUAD is very important. The first meeting that Secretary Rubio had was with the QUAD. And that sends a message to the world,” he said.