India joins US-led 'Pax Silica' alliance to boost critical minerals, AI supply chains

NEW DELHI: India on Friday signed a declaration to join a US-led strategic alliance, known as 'Pax Silica', aimed at strengthening resilient supply chains for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI).

India signed the declaration at a ceremony held on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, and Washington's Ambassador to New Delhi Sergio Gor.

The move comes amid efforts by the two sides to finalise the proposed trade deal and move forward on several other initiatives to solidify bilateral ties after a spell of severe strain in relations.

The Pax Silica initiative was launched in December last year to build a secure, resilient and innovation-driven supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

Following the ceremony, Vaishnaw said the Pax Silica coalition will greatly benefit India’s electronics and semiconductor industry.

“Already, 10 plants are in the process of being established in India, and very soon the first semiconductor plant will start commercial production. In that framework, in India, semiconductor design, chip design — today the most advanced 2-nanometre chips — are being designed in India. A complete ecosystem is emerging in India, and for that, Pax Silica will be of great importance and will benefit the youth of India,” he said.

Helberg said that “we signed the Pax Silica Declaration, a document that’s not merely an agreement on paper, but a roadmap for a shared future.”

“Pax Silica is a declaration that the future belongs to those who build, and when free people join forces, we do not wait for the future to be given to us,” the US Under Secretary of State said.