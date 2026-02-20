Rahul Gandhi writes to JKSA's Nasir Khuehami, expresses concern over attacks on Kashmiri shawl sellers

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has condemned the attacks on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers, saying the "politics of hate has not only corroded institutions but torn our social fabric."

Gandhi made the remarks in a letter written to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) National Convenor Nasir Khuehami in response to concerns raised over incidents of violence and harassment reported from different parts of the country.

In the letter dated February 18, the Leader of Opposition said he was "deeply concerned" by the recent spate of violent attacks on Kashmiris.

He alleged that forces "tacitly and overtly supported by the ruling dispensation" had unleashed "a reign of terror against minorities and marginalised groups."

"The Congress party strongly condemns violence in all its forms and will continue to fight hate," Gandhi said.