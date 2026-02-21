AI and hologram technology bring ‘Arjuna’ and ‘Lord Krishna’ to life at AI impact summit

NEW DELHI: Through cutting-edge hologram technology and the power of artificial intelligence, ‘Lord Krishna’ and the warrior ‘Arjuna’ from the epic Mahabharat have assumed high-tech digital avatars at a pavilion of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.
At the ‘Jio Intelligence’ pavilion of Reliance Industries, the company also offered a glimpse into the making of the series Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, which is fully generated by AI and was launched a few months ago.
At the core of the setup is a cove-like structure on which AI-generated content produced by the company is displayed, including images from the series, an AI-driven retelling of the Indian epic.
Flanking the cove are two long transparent cylindrical capsules, inside which AI-generated images of ‘Lord Krishna’ and ‘Arjuna’, as depicted in the series, have been projected.
A console installed next to each capsule allows visitors to “ask a question,” to which the avatars provide verbal responses.
Visitors can choose questions such as “What is Dharma?”, “Who is the biggest enemy inside us?”, “When life feels unjust, what should we do?” or “What is the biggest trap for humans?”
The AI avatar of Lord Krishna, shown holding his flute, is striking, depicting his famed dusky skin with a tinge of blue, dressed in golden divine raiment, and topped with a crown bearing a peacock feather.
Arjuna’s depiction is sober: a dhoti paired with a silver-toned tunic, holding his famed bow in his right hand, his royal locks framing an elegant yet austere visage.
A senior Reliance official told PTI that both older generations and youths have visited the pavilion in the past few days.
“Through technology, our endeavour is to make old epics accessible to newer generations. We have used AI to recreate and reimagine Mahabharat. The entire show has been created using AI. It is already on our platform JioHotstar, with about 17 episodes now,” the official said.
A special wall at the pavilion also illustrates how the characters of the series were created.
“Our team has worked passionately on this project,” the official added.
The pavilion also showcases AI-based tools for health, fashion, and other sectors.
The AI Impact Summit, being held from 16–20 February at Bharat Mandapam, features several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians, researchers, heads of tech giants, and philanthropists.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday, in the presence of several world leaders and top executives of global technology companies.