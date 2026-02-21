AI and hologram technology bring ‘Arjuna’ and ‘Lord Krishna’ to life at AI impact summit

NEW DELHI: Through cutting-edge hologram technology and the power of artificial intelligence, ‘Lord Krishna’ and the warrior ‘Arjuna’ from the epic Mahabharat have assumed high-tech digital avatars at a pavilion of the AI Impact Summit in Delhi.

At the ‘Jio Intelligence’ pavilion of Reliance Industries, the company also offered a glimpse into the making of the series Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh, which is fully generated by AI and was launched a few months ago.

At the core of the setup is a cove-like structure on which AI-generated content produced by the company is displayed, including images from the series, an AI-driven retelling of the Indian epic.

Flanking the cove are two long transparent cylindrical capsules, inside which AI-generated images of ‘Lord Krishna’ and ‘Arjuna’, as depicted in the series, have been projected.

A console installed next to each capsule allows visitors to “ask a question,” to which the avatars provide verbal responses.