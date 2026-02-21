Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker grants conditional permission to MLA Lakhma to participate in Budget Session

To maintain the balance between legislative duty and judicial restrictions, conditions have been imposed on Lakhma.

On logistics and tracking, the Congress legislator must provide the Assembly with their exact travel schedule and maintain an active mobile number for tracking.

The geographic restrictions will continue, and he is strictly prohibited from visiting his home constituency or other areas of the State outside the purview of the Assembly requirements.

The "No Speech" Clause has to be followed. Meanwhile, Lakhma is permitted to speak on Budget matters and legislative business. He is also barred from mentioning his legal charges or ongoing court proceedings on the floor of the House. Any violation of these terms will result in the immediate cancellation of his permission to attend.

The Budget Session of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha will run from February 23 to March 20.

The session is slated to begin with the Governor’s Address, followed by the presentation of the Budget by the State Finance Minister on February 24.

Discussion on the Address will commence the following day.

Lakhma, who spent almost a year in custody before his release, remains a central figure in the state's political landscape.

This decision ensures that the Konta constituency has representation during the financial debates, even as its representative continues to navigate complex legal challenges.