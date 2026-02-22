Calcutta HC forms three-member panel in every West Bengal districts to monitor SIR documents

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Sunday formed a three-member committee comprising a district judge, district magistrate (DM) and superintendent of police (SP) in every district of West Bengal to monitor verifications of documents related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Calcutta HC Chief Justice Sujoy Paul held a meeting with West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal and state chief secretary (CS) Nandini Chakraborty and decided to form the committee in every district.

A list of around 250 judicial officers in the state has been sent to the government, and the committee headed by them will start the scrutiny of SIR documents from Monday. The HC registrar also issued a notification in connection with the matter.

Following Friday’s Supreme Court (SC) directives, the HC Chief Justice on Saturday held a high-level meeting with the CS, director general of police, CEO Manoj Agarwal, representatives of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and advocate general to discuss how to complete the ongoing SIR by February 28 deadline set by the SC for publication of final voters’ lists.

The HC cancelled leaves of all the judicial officers till March 9 to solve the issues related to the 'logical discrepancies' before the post-SIR rolls in the state are released. Judges who are on leave have also been asked to join work, according to a notification issued by the Registrar (Judicial Service), HC, stated.