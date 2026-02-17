CM Mamata slams over alleged differences in guidelines for the same SIR exercise in Bihar and Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday made blistering attacks against the Election Commission of India (ECI) for displaying a discriminatory attitude in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State.

The CM, during a press conference at the State secretariat Nabanna this afternoon, alleged that documents required for SIR are valid in the BJP-led Bihar but invalid in Bengal for the same voters’ list revision exercise.

Mamata termed the Commission as ‘capture commission’ and ‘commission run in Md Bin Tughlaque style’.

She also alleged that the national poll panel is not following the directives of the Supreme Court, where she had filed a petition against the SIR drive in Bengal.

“I call the Nirvachan Commission a torture commission since the SIR was launched in the State. The Commission is trying to hold elections in the State before the normal schedule, and the same thing has happened in Haryana and Maharashtra, respectively,” she said, intensifying its attacks against the Commission today.