India, US to reschedule chief negotiators meet on interim trade deal: Sources

NEW DELHI: India and the US have decided to reschedule the proposed meeting of their chief negotiators in Washington to finalise the text of the interim trade pact, sources said on Sunday.

The Indian team was scheduled to start the three-day meeting on February 23.

"With regards to the visit of the Indian team of negotiators to the US for the India-US Trade Deal, the two sides are of the view that the proposed visit of the Indian Chief Negotiator and the team be scheduled after each side has had the time to evaluate the latest developments and their implications. The meeting will be rescheduled at a mutually convenient date," a source said.

The development is important following the US Supreme Court verdict against the earlier sweeping tariffs of the Trump administration.

Trump on Friday imposed 10 per cent tariffs on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days.

On Saturday, he announced to hike the duty to 15 per cent.