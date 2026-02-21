US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs: What changes — and what doesn’t — for India

INDIA-US TRADE PACT: To finalise the legal text for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, the Indian team is scheduled to meet its counterparts in Washington from February 23, 2026.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on February 20, said that India and the US are expected to sign the deal next month, and it may be operationalised in April.

EXPERT'S TAKE: Think tank GTRI said that, as the RT on Indian goods has come down to 10% from 25%, India should re-evaluate the trade pact with the US. India agreed to reduce tariffs for the US based on Washington's decision to cut RT on India to 18%, but now the US has reduced the RT for all nations to 10%. "Deals are not charity. Both sides must gain. Now, India's gains need fresh evaluation," GTRI founder Ajay Srivastava said.

TRUMP ON DEAL WITH INDIA: Trump said nothing changes in the trade deal with India in the wake of the Supreme Court's verdict, as he responded to the ruling by announcing an additional 10% global levies on items imported into the US. He said the framework for an interim trade deal with India, expected to be signed soon, "remained intact".

"Nothing changes. They'll (India) be paying tariffs, and we will not be paying tariffs. So deal with India is they pay tariffs. This is a reversal for what it used to be," Trump said.

"As you know, India and I think Prime Minister Modi is a great gentleman, a great man, actually, but he was much smarter than the people that he was against in terms of the United States, he was ripping us off. So we made a deal with India. It's a fair deal now, and we are not paying tariffs to them, and they are paying tariffs. We did a little flip," he added.

"The India deal is on... all the deals are on, we're just going to do it" in a different way, Trump said.