'Nation knows your true form, why strip further?': PM Modi on Congress' shirtless protest at AI summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Congress over a 'shirtless' protest by its youth wing at the AI Impact Summit, accusing the party of turning a global event into a platform for what he described as its "gandi aur nangi" (dirty and shameless) politics.
Addressing a gathering in UP's Meerut, PM Modi claimed that the nation "already knows your true form", asking Congress leaders what was the "need to strip further".
"The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests. I ask the Congress people, the country knows that you are already naked, then why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?" the prime minister said.
Taking a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Modi said the Congress was being led by a "crazy (sarfira)" and "reckless (be-lagaam)" leader who, he claimed, was "bent on destroying" the country. He accused Congress of breaking decorum and disrespecting a forum meant to showcase India's technological progress.
Modi said that the actions of the Congress reflected their ideologically bankruptcy and showed how impoverished the oldest party of the country had become. "What the Congress leaders did there shows how ideologically bankrupt and impoverished the oldest party of the country has become... Congress is busy defaming its own country," he said.
Modi also accused Congress leaders of engaging in personal attacks. "Congress leaders hate Modi; they want to dig my grave. They don't even hesitate to insult my mother," he said.
Modi’s remarks come after the Indian Youth Congress cadre staged a “shirtless” protest on February 20 against the prime minister at the AI Impact Summit, accusing him of being “compromised” over the India–US trade deal framework.