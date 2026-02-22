'Nation knows your true form, why strip further?': PM Modi on Congress' shirtless protest at AI summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Congress over a 'shirtless' protest by its youth wing at the AI Impact Summit, accusing the party of turning a global event into a platform for what he described as its "gandi aur nangi" (dirty and shameless) politics.

Addressing a gathering in UP's Meerut, PM Modi claimed that the nation "already knows your true form", asking Congress leaders what was the "need to strip further".

"The Congress turned a global event for India into a platform for its dirty and naked politics. Congress leaders reached the venue naked in front of the foreign guests. I ask the Congress people, the country knows that you are already naked, then why did you feel the need to take off your clothes?" the prime minister said.