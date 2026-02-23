'I am not running anywhere..': Swami Avimukteshwaranand amid sexual abuse probe

LUCKNOW: The Prayagraj Police have intensified their investigation after an FIR was filed against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirpeeth, for alleged child sexual abuse.

On Monday afternoon, a police team arrived in Varanasi and may question the seer if necessary. The team could also move forward with his arrest.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Shankaracharya held a meeting with lawyers at his Varanasi ashram. It is believed he may approach the Allahabad High Court to seek protection from arrest.

After the meeting, he told media persons, “I am not running anywhere. I will face the police. The students who have alleged sexual abuse are not from my gurukul. The public does not trust the UP Police. The investigation should be handed over to the police of a state where the BJP is not in power."

Earlier, on Sunday, Prayagraj police visited the Magh Mela area along with the complainant, Shakumbhari Peethadheeshwar Ashutosh Brahmachari ji Maharaj. They inspected the location where the Shankaracharya’s camp had been set up. Officers prepared a map of the entry and exit routes to the camp and surveyed the surrounding area.

The complaint was originally submitted on January 24 by Ashutosh Maharaj to the Prayagraj Police Commissioner. The complainant levelled allegations of sexual abuse of children during Magh Mela 2026 and Mahakumbh 2025.