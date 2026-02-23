'I am not running anywhere..': Swami Avimukteshwaranand amid sexual abuse probe

LUCKNOW: The Prayagraj Police have intensified their investigation after an FIR was filed against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirpeeth, for alleged child sexual abuse.
On Monday afternoon, a police team arrived in Varanasi and may question the seer if necessary. The team could also move forward with his arrest.
Meanwhile, on Monday morning, the Shankaracharya held a meeting with lawyers at his Varanasi ashram. It is believed he may approach the Allahabad High Court to seek protection from arrest.
After the meeting, he told media persons, “I am not running anywhere. I will face the police. The students who have alleged sexual abuse are not from my gurukul. The public does not trust the UP Police. The investigation should be handed over to the police of a state where the BJP is not in power."
Earlier, on Sunday, Prayagraj police visited the Magh Mela area along with the complainant, Shakumbhari Peethadheeshwar Ashutosh Brahmachari ji Maharaj. They inspected the location where the Shankaracharya’s camp had been set up. Officers prepared a map of the entry and exit routes to the camp and surveyed the surrounding area.
The complaint was originally submitted on January 24 by Ashutosh Maharaj to the Prayagraj Police Commissioner. The complainant levelled allegations of sexual abuse of children during Magh Mela 2026 and Mahakumbh 2025.
Subsequently, on February 8, he approached the Special POCSO Court in Prayagraj, alleging inaction by the police. On February 13, two children were produced before the court. On February 21, their statements were recorded in camera.
Acting on the court’s order, an FIR was lodged the same day at Jhunsi police station. In the case, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, his disciple Mukundanand and two to three unidentified individuals have been named as accused.
Reacting to the registration of an FIR against the seer, Ajay Rai, the Uttar Pradesh Congress president, said that levelling allegations against Shankaracharya would prove very costly to the BJP. He described it as the 'last nail in the coffin' for the party, asserting that the religious leader had always spoken the truth.
The allegations also triggered emotional scenes. A woman broke down in tears before Avimukteshwaranand. Responding to her, he said, "One cries when one’s guru turns out to be wrong. There is no need to weep over someone’s conspiracy."
The woman gestured in denial and said, "Bhagwati is with you". The Shankaracharya replied, "Governments want such Shankaracharyas who engage in sycophancy, who say what the government wants and speak as instructed. But we cannot become those who merely comply."