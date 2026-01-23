Fresh bout of bitterness between seer and mela administration in UP

LUCKNOW: There seems to be no end in sight to the tussle between Magh Mela authorities and Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, as the administration issued the seer a second notice on Thursday over alleged misconduct on the day of Mauni Amavasya on Sunday.

The notice accuses Avimukteshwaranand of breaking a barrier on a pontoon bridge and forcibly attempting to enter a crowded area with a carriage, allegedly creating a stampede-like situation. It sought to know why the land and facilities allotted to his institution should not be cancelled and why he should not be permanently barred from entering the fair.

The administration warned that if a satisfactory reply was not received from the seer within 24 hours, the land and facilities allotted to his institution would be withdrawn.