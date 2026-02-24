'Proof of dictatorial tendencies': Rahul Gandhi slams arrest of Youth Congress chief

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief Uday Bhanu Chib and other members of the party, calling it "proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice."

Uday Bhanu Chib was arrested by the Delhi police on Tuesday in connection with a case filed against the outfit members for protesting at the venue of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Reacting to the arrest, Rahul Gandhi said he is proud of his fellow members of the Youth Congress, who have "fearlessly raised their voices in the interest of the country against the COMPROMISED PM."

"The arrest of Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib and other IYC comrades for bringing this truth before the country is proof of dictatorial tendencies and cowardice," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

Gandhi said peaceful protest is Congress's "historical legacy."