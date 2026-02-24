Swami Avimukteshwaranand moves Allahabad HC seeking anticipatory bail amid sexual abuse probe

LUCKNOW: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, on Tuesday, moved the Allahabad High Court seeking anticipatory bail after a case was registered against him for alleged sexual harassment of minor children and other offences.

The FIR was lodged against the seer and his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari over allegations of sexual abuse of two minors over the past year. The Prayagraj police registered the FIR at Jhunsi police station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the BNS, officials said. The case was registered on Monday in complaince of the order of the Special POCSO Court of Prayagraj on Saturday.

As per sources, a notice has been sent to the office of the government advocate in this regard, before filing the application in court. According to the FIR, the complainants included Ashutosh Brahmachari Maharaj and two other persons— one of them a minor— who alleged sexual abuse by the accused at a gurukul and during religious congregations, including the recently concluded Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

In the FIR, besides the seer and Mukundanand, the complaint is also against two to three unidentified persons. It has been alleged that the accused, posing as religious preceptors, subjected the minor and another youth to repeated sexual assault on multiple occasions over the past.

It may be recalled that recently Avimukteshwaranand had hit the headlines for his confrontation with the organisers of the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, whom he accused of preventing him from taking a bath on Mauni Amavasya.

Interacting with media persons at his vidyamathh in Kashi, , the seear claimed that some lawyers had approached him offering assistance, but he had no information on any steps they may have taken. He also showed a photograph and claimed that a police officer from Prayagraj was at the centre of the “conspiracy” against him. The image showed the officer cutting a cake with Ashutosh Brahmachari, the complainant, standing next to him.