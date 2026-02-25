Citing emails, Congress alleges Epstein laid foundation of India-Israel ties post-2014

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday cited several email exchanges made public under the 'Epstein Files' in the US to allege that the foundation of the India-Israel relationship post-2014 was laid down and shaped by convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said India's foreign policy regarding Israel and Palestine has always been based on the 'two-nation' theory but an "America-Israel lobby" changed the state and direction of the decades-old foreign policy.

"Jeffrey Epstein is a notorious sex offender for the common people, but a hero for the Modi government's foreign policy. Even after death, Jeffrey Epstein lives on in the Modi government's decisions and policies," Khera alleged at a press conference, with a big movie-like parody poster, 'Jeffrey Ne Bana Di Jodi', behind him.

"Recently, I heard Narendra Modi say -- 'I built a robot in my childhood, for which I even received a medal'. The same thing is said by (US President Donald) Trump, (Israeli premier Benjamin) Netanyahu, and Epstein -- that we have built a robot named Narendra Modi, who is the prime minister of India," Khera said, taking a swipe at the prime minister.