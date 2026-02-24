Epstein files, Adani case forced PM Modi to sell India by signing trade deal with US, alleges Rahul Gandhi

BHOPAL: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call off the "unfair" India-US trade deal after the US Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

“In the wake of the US Supreme Court’s recent ruling, many nations are reconsidering/cancelling their pacts with the US. I challenge PM Narendra Modi, if he has the courage and guts, then he should also call off the unfair India-US trade deal. I know he won’t do it, BJP workers, I’m telling you, he (Modi) won’t do it, because he is under tremendous pressure from President Trump and the US. The fear of the Epstein Files and criminal case against Adani is hanging over his head,” Gandhi said, while addressing Congress’ first nationwide Kisan Mahachaupal against the India-US trade deal, which was held in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

“I can give it in writing, had he (Modi) not been under pressure, he wouldn’t have done it (signed the deal with the US). He has sold India, interests of farmers, textiles and garment sectors, and handed over India’s entire data to the US, just to save his image and political future. But let me tell you all, he won’t get away. No power can save him,” Gandhi said.

Recounting what happened in the Lok Sabha earlier this month, when he quoted an unpublished memoir of former army chief General MM Naravane, the LoP claimed, “PM Modi left the Parliament suddenly, then dialled President Trump and told him that he was ready to sign the India-US trade deal on whatever terms the US President wanted him to. The US President has already posted on X that India’s PM dialled him and told him that he was ready to sign the deal.”

“But what hurried the signing of the deal, which was hanging fire for four months, particularly as the Government of India, didn’t want to open India to US companies’ agricultural products, including soybean, corn, cotton and pulses? What hastened the sudden signing of the deal by PM Modi, who didn’t get it cleared from the union cabinet or took into confidence his senior cabinet colleagues, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Why is PM Modi silent on it?”