Highly condemnable, shameful: Priyanka Gandhi slams arrest of IYC leaders

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the action taken against Youth Congress members for raising the voice of the people is "highly condemnable" and "shameful".

She asserted that it is in the interest of 1.4 billion Indians to raise voice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government which has "compromised" India's interests by bowing to global pressure.

Her remarks came a day after Delhi Police arrested Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib as the "main conspirator" and "mastermind" of the shirtless protest at the AI Summit last week, and added charges of rioting against him and other seven IYC workers held earlier.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Peaceful and non-violent resistance for truth is our proud heritage, inherited from Mahatma Gandhi and millions of our Indian ancestors."

"It is in the interest of 1.4 billion Indians to raise voice against the Prime Minister and the government, who have compromised India's interests by bowing to global pressure," she said.