Modi displaying 'moral cowardice' when world is critical of Netanyahu: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Israel visit, saying the PM is displaying "moral cowardice" when the entire world is critical of his "dear friend" and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi is "brazenly embracing" his Israeli counterpart, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

On May 20, 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru was in Gaza and met with the