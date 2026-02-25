Rahul Gandhi means compromise, puppet of anti-India forces: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi over his attack on the BJP-led government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday alleged that the Gandhi family "is a completely compromised political family" and Congress is "a compromised political party".

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Goyal also slammed former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru over some of their decisions.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has been attacking the government with "PM is compromised" allegations over the India-US Interim Trade Agreement.

Goyal accused Congress of "corruption" and said "Rahul Gandhi means compromise". With the BJP and Congress locking horns over the "shirtless protest" of the Indian Youth Congress during the AI Summit, Goyal alleged that "Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics".

"The Gandhi family is a completely compromised political family. Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party are a compromised family, a compromised political party. Rahul Gandhi means compromise. Look at the Congress party's history or its present, whether it's the various tales of corruption, how they compromise public interest and national interest under the influence of foreign powers, there are countless examples before the country and the public of how they completely compromise the country and its bright future, the bright future of its citizens. Rahul Gandhi has become the poster boy of negative politics," he said.