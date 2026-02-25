'Stood firm against hate, protected the weak': Rahul Gandhi hails Uttarakhand gym owner 'Mohammad Deepak'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed Deepak Kumar, a gym owner from Uttarakhand who rose to limelight after a video of him confronting Bajrang Dal activists harassing an elderly Muslim shopkeeper went viral on social media.

Gandhi, who recently met Kumar, shared a video of the meeting on his X handle and hailed the man for standing firm against hate.

"The ideology of harmony and love resides in the hearts of millions of Indians, but there is also fear in their minds -- Deepak has shown the path to all of them with his courage. Those who try to spread hate and intimidate society are, in truth, cowards -- never fear them," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X.

"Deepak has defended our tricolor and our Constitution. He stood firm against hate, protected the weak -- There is no greater patriotism than this," Gandhi said.