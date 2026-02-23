‘Will join your gym’: Rahul Gandhi meets 'Mohammad' Deepak who defended Muslim shopkeeper

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met gym trainer Deepak Kumar on Monday, extending personal support to him amid the fallout from a shop name dispute in Kotdwar that escalated into communal tensions and severely impacted his livelihood.

Congress leader Vaibhav Walia, Deepak's friend Vijay Rawat, along with several others, were present at the meeting, which took place at the 10, Janpanth residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Deepak Kumar had come into national focus after he confronted a right wing group protesting outside Ahmed’s Baba School Dress and Matching Centre in Kotdwar on January 26. The protesters had allegedly demanded that the shopkeeper change the name of the establishment. When the shop owner refused, an argument broke out, following which Deepak intervened in defence of the shopkeeper.