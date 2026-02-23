‘Will join your gym’: Rahul Gandhi meets 'Mohammad' Deepak who defended Muslim shopkeeper

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi met gym trainer Deepak Kumar on Monday, extending personal support to him amid the fallout from a shop name dispute in Kotdwar that escalated into communal tensions and severely impacted his livelihood.
Congress leader Vaibhav Walia, Deepak's friend Vijay Rawat, along with several others, were present at the meeting, which took place at the 10, Janpanth residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi.
Deepak Kumar had come into national focus after he confronted a right wing group protesting outside Ahmed’s Baba School Dress and Matching Centre in Kotdwar on January 26. The protesters had allegedly demanded that the shopkeeper change the name of the establishment. When the shop owner refused, an argument broke out, following which Deepak intervened in defence of the shopkeeper.
Speaking after his meeting with Rahul Gandhi, Deepak said the Congress leader had invited him, interacted with his wife and family members, and assured him that standing up for the shopkeeper was the right thing to do. He said Gandhi told him not to live in fear and expressed his intention to visit Kotdwar and take a membership at his gym. Deepak also said he was introduced to Sonia Gandhi during the meeting.
The controversy has taken a heavy toll on Deepak’s livelihood. He runs the ‘Hulk’ gym in Kotdwar, which earlier had more than 150 members. Following the dispute, attendance has dropped sharply, with only 12 to 15 regulars continuing to visit the gym. Deepak has said that many members stayed away fearing trouble, effectively collapsing his business.
In a significant show of solidarity, around a dozen senior advocates of the Supreme Court of India have purchased one year memberships of the gym, paying Rs 10,000 each.
"Every human being is equal. This is Indianness, this is 'mohabbat ki dukaan'. Meeting with brother Mohammad Deepak from Uttarakhand - This same flame of unity and courage should burn in every Indian youth," Rahul Gandhi, said in a Facebook post.
Congress leader Vaibhav Walia, who had walked with Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, said, "Mohammad Deepak has carried forward the message that Rahul Gandhi gave through the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' -- which is of opening 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' across the country.
"We are grateful to Rahul ji for honouring a young man from Uttarakhand who stood up for humanity and love. We hope that love will prevail and hatred will lose in Uttarakhand and the entire country," Walia said.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)