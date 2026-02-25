SC seeks details on cost, availability of NAT in hospital to prevent transfusion related infection

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought more details such as costs and availability of the facility to conduct Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) in government hospitals across the country to detect Transfusion Transmissible Infections like HIV and hepatitis.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi asked lawyer A Velan, appearing for PIL petitioner 'Sarvesham Mangalam Foundation', to provide details as to how much cost will be incurred in conducting NAT tests and whether the facility was available in government hospitals so that poor can also avail it.

The foundation made the union ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all the states and UTs (union territories) as parties to the plea.

The PIL sought an order to the Centre and the states to declare that the "Right to Safe Blood" is an intrinsic facet of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

It also sought directions to "implement mandatory NAT in all blood banks across the territory of India for the detection of Transfusion Transmissible Infections (TTIs), including Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), hepatitis C Virus (HCV), hepatitis B Virus (HBV), malaria, and syphilis, in the blood collected from all donors, to ensure the supply of safe and infection-free blood to all recipients."