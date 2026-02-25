'Shirtless' protest: Delhi Court extends police custody of five arrested IYC workers by four days

NEW DELHI: A court here on Wednesday extended by four days the police custody of five Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers who were arrested in connection with holding a 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

Arguing that the incident was not spontaneous but executed after prior planning, the Delhi Police said that the initial probe revealed structured allocation of roles, concealment tactics and coordinated post-incident movement.

It, however, said that the entire conspiracy, including its hierarchy, funding and inter-state coordination, needed to be unearthed.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta extended the custodial interrogation after hearing the arguments by the public prosecutor and counsel for the accused persons.

The Delhi Police sought an extension of the custodial interrogation by five days.

These accused include Krishna Hari, national secretary of the Youth Congress from Bihar; Kundan Yadav, state general secretary of Bihar; Ajay Kumar Singh, state vice-president of east Uttar Pradesh; and Narasimha Yadav, national coordinator of IYC from Telangana, who were arrested after the protest inside an exhibition hall at the summit on February 20.

Jitendra Yadav, another national coordinator of the IYC and who was arrested on February 22 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was also produced in court.

The magistrate extended his police custody.

In its plea for extension of remand, the Delhi Police said, "Investigation conducted till date has revealed that the incident was not spontaneous but executed pursuant to prior planning, coordination and structured strategy among the accused persons."

The application said that during initial interrogation, it "emerged that the protest was executed pursuant to structured planning, allocation of roles, concealment tactics and coordinated post-incident movement".

"However, the entire conspiracy, including its hierarchy, funding and inter-state coordination, is yet to be fully unearthed," it said.