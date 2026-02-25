Shirtless protest : Rioting charges added against IYC members

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has added rioting charges in the case related to the protest by the Indian Youth Congress during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam and arrested eight people, including its chief Uday Bhanu Chib, officials said on Tuesday. According to the police, the crime was part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” and substantial evidence has been obtained.

Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava said that on February 20, while the meet was on, a pre-planned attempt was made to breach the security cordon in the presence of dignitaries and foreign delegates. “The aggressive elements were brought under control,” he said, adding that some cops were injured while restraining the protesters.

In a related development, a Delhi court on Tuesday sent Chib to four days of police custody till February 28.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders strongly criticised the arrests. In a post on ‘X’, LoP Rahul Gandhi said that he is proud of his fellow members of the Youth Congress. “It is in our blood and a democratic right of every Indian. The Congress Party and I stand firmly with our fellow members. Showing the mirror of truth to power is not a crime; it is patriotism,” he wrote.