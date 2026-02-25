Terror funding case: SC questions NIA for referring to Shabir Shah's speeches of 1990s

NEW DELHI: Questioning the NIA for referring to certain alleged inflammatory speeches of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmed Shah made in the 1990s, the Supreme Court on Wednesday pointed out that these were not new speeches made by him.

"These speeches are not a new creation. These are something which were already there, say 30 years or 35 years before today. Now, you recover them in 2019 and say that these are the inflammatory speeches," said the bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), however, told the bench that there were materials, including inflammatory videos and incriminating e-mails, against Shah.

As senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the NIA, referred to some transcripts of videos, the bench asked about the date of the speeches.

Luthra replied that the agency had the dates for some of the videos and they were from the 1990s.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing to March 12 when senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, for Shah, would advance his rejoinder arguments.

In the terror funding case, accused, Shabir Ahmad Shah, had earlier in one of its hearings, claimed before the Supreme Court that he was not named in the main chargesheet or the first supplementary chargesheet and was added only in the second supplementary chargesheet in the case and sought bail.