'Unacceptable if any genuine voter’s name is removed': CM Mamata on publication of SIR-voters’ list

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the names of around 1.20 crore voters are likely to be deleted from the final list of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

While addressing in the inaugural and laying foundation stone of several state government projects at Bhowanipore, her assembly constituency in south Kolkata, the CM, expressing deep concern with the ongoing SIR exercise, said on Wednesday, three days ahead of the publication of post-SIR electoral list on 28 February, “I assume 1.2 crore voters will be removed from the list.”

She also attended a programme of the Jain community at Bhowanipore. Mamata said, “Initially, it was heard that names of 58 lakh voters would be removed. Then the figure shot up to 80 lakhs. I think around 1.2 crore voters in all will be removed.”

“I care less about whose names, like whether the name belongs to someone from Hindu, Muslim, Jain, or Sikh community, etc., but at the same time it won’t be acceptable if any genuine voter’s name is removed,” Mamata said.

“I am concerned with those people whose names will be deleted from final list. I am offering prayer to God here for what that is legal,” she said.

As per the Supreme Court directives, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will have to release the final post SIR-voters’ list on 28 February. Supplementary lists of voters can also be published after 28 February deadline.

Voting rights of those people whose names will not be there in the final electoral rolls will be put on hold till the supplementary lists are released.