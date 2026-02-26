Central forces won’t sit idle, may take part in law and order problems if needed: Bengal CEO Agarwal

KOLKATA: The deployment of central forces in West Bengal from March 1 does not mean they will remain idle and may be actively involved in maintaining law and order if district magistrates and superintendents of police require their assistance.

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manoj Agarwal, made it clear on Thursday, saying, “It doesn’t mean that the Central will conduct only route marches and sit idle. They can be pressed into service actively if problems related to law and order issues arise anywhere in the state. DMs and SPs can use them directly.”

While speaking to reporters, Agarwal said that the names of voters without any confusion or discrepancies would appear in the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) final rolls scheduled to be published on February 28.

Documents of around another 60 lakh voters in the logical discrepancies category are undergoing verification under judicial officers.

The names of these voters under the consideration of the judicial officers would also appear in the list, but their names would be marked with ‘pending,’ he added.

Around 530 judicial officers have been engaged for scrutiny work of the 60 lakh voters.