Central forces won’t sit idle, may take part in law and order problems if needed: Bengal CEO Agarwal

KOLKATA: The deployment of central forces in West Bengal from March 1 does not mean they will remain idle and may be actively involved in maintaining law and order if district magistrates and superintendents of police require their assistance.
West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Manoj Agarwal, made it clear on Thursday, saying, “It doesn’t mean that the Central will conduct only route marches and sit idle. They can be pressed into service actively if problems related to law and order issues arise anywhere in the state. DMs and SPs can use them directly.”
While speaking to reporters, Agarwal said that the names of voters without any confusion or discrepancies would appear in the post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) final rolls scheduled to be published on February 28.
Documents of around another 60 lakh voters in the logical discrepancies category are undergoing verification under judicial officers.
The names of these voters under the consideration of the judicial officers would also appear in the list, but their names would be marked with ‘pending,’ he added.
Around 530 judicial officers have been engaged for scrutiny work of the 60 lakh voters.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed concern that the names of around 1.20 crore voters may be deleted from the post-SIR electoral rolls in the state.
CM also vowed to stand by all legitimate voters irrespective of political affiliation or religion.
“First, 58 lakh names were removed (as absent, shifted, dead or duplicate). After that, secretly, under a rule that did not previously exist, under the name of ‘logical discrepancy’, not 50 lakh but 80 lakh names will be deleted.” Mamata said.
She made the remarks while addressing the inauguration and foundation stone laying of several state government projects in Bhowanipore, her Assembly constituency in south Kolkata.
Mamata added: “Even if we assume that 20 lakh of them are dead, some 1 crore and 20 lakh names (of the living) will be removed.”
“I want humanity. I will not see who is from Trinamool, who is from BJP, who is from CPM, who is Hindu, who is Muslim, who is Jain, or who is Christian. But at the same time, it won’t be acceptable if any genuine voter’s name is removed. I will ensure that democracy is not destroyed and that people’s rights are protected. Whoever’s name is struck off, I will stand against that removal,” she said.
As per the Supreme Court directives, the Election Commission of India will have to release the final post SIR-voters’ list on 28 February.
Supplementary lists of voters can also be published after the 28 February deadline.
Voting rights of those people whose names will not be there in the final electoral rolls will be put on hold till the supplementary lists are released.