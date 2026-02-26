EC to deploy 240 companies of central forces on Feb 28, a day after SIR list release in Bengal

KOLKATA: 240 companies of Central forces are all set to be deployed in different parts of poll-bound West Bengal, on February 28, a day after the final list of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) gets published.

The forces will be deployed in Kolkata, East Midnapore and other districts along the India-Bangladesh border on and from March 1 for an area domination exercise.

Later, from March 10, another 240 companies of the Central forces will be deployed in the state.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday prepared a list of districts where the first 240 companies will be deployed.

The highly sensitive border district of North 24 Parganas will receive the highest deployment of 30 companies, including CRPF, CISF, BSF, ITBP, and SSB. Meanwhile, Murshidabad district, also along the Bangladesh border, is scheduled to get the second-highest deployment with 16 companies. Howrah and South 24 Parganas districts will be given 15 companies each.

The ECI will deploy 12 companies each for Kolkata, Malda and Nadia.

North Dinajpur will get 11 companies, while South Dinajpur will receive 10 companies.

In addition to these districts, deployment of the Central forces will also be made for Darjeeling, Cooch Behar, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, West Midnapore, Purulia, Jhargram, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

Each company will comprise a minimum of 72 armed jawans.