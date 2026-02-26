Gauhati HC issues notice to Assam CM Himanta over alleged 'hate speech'

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday issued a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after hearing petitions which sought directions to restrain him from making "hate speeches" targeting the 'Miya' community. 'Miya' is a pejorative term used for Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam.

After the hearing, a division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury, ordered that notices be issued to Sarma as well as Assam and central governments.

The court, however, refused to pass an ad-interim order immediately restraining Sarma from making such statements. "I think you would agree that without a notice and without the person being represented, that won’t be appropriate. We shall see," the Chief Justice said.

On the matter of issuing a notice to the ruling BJP whose official social media handle released a controversial AI-generated video recently, the court said it was not necessary.

The video, deleted in the wake of the controversy, showed Sarma taking aim and firing with a rifle at an animated image of two men wearing skullcaps.