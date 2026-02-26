‘Those in public office named in Epstein files must show moral accountability’: Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday called for "moral accountability" from public office-bearers whose names appear in the 'Epstein files', alleging that such accountability was lacking in India.

Speaking to reporters in Wayanad, Vadra said that across the world, those in public office whose names appear in the 'Epstein files' have resigned.

Her remarks come at a time when Congress is demanding the resignation of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, whose name figures in the 'Epstein files' released in the United States.

“But here, our government does not seem to think there is any moral accountability towards the public. There is a moral accountability,” she said.

She added that if a person’s name appears in such files, they bear moral responsibility.

“Not just your name, but if you are repeatedly emailing back and forth and are clearly aware of this person’s activities, if you have been engaging in conversations and meetings, and if you are a minister, you have a moral responsibility towards the people of your country,” she said.