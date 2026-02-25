Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi; says he already 'danced, sung' in Israel at Epstein's behest

NEW DELHI: A day after challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call off the "unfair" India-US trade deal, the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at PM Modi, saying "you’ve quietly slipped off to Israel".
Referring to the alleged mention about the PM in the Epstein files, Gandhi took to X and wrote, "At least once, you’ve already ‘danced and sung’ in Israel at Epstein’s behest - so this time, on whose orders will you return after striking a deal against the country’s interests?”. Gandhi’s attack came as PM Modi began his two- day visit to Israel.
Reiterating his “PM is compromised” barb, Gandhi said, “Narendra “Surrender” Modi, it’s been more than 24 hours since I challenged you to cancel the US Trade Deal - and once again, you’ve quietly slipped off to Israel”.
While addressing a Kisan Mahachaupal on Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that Epstein files and Adani case forced PM Modi to sell India by signing a deal with the US and challenged him to call it off.
Meanwhile, addressing a press conference in the capital, Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera cited several email exchanges made public under the 'Epstein Files' in the US to allege that the foundation of the India-Israel relationship post-2014 was laid down and shaped by convicted American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Khera said that on January 4, 2017, BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri, emailed Epstein stating that he needs to meet, and the meeting is fixed for January 6.
"Immediately after this, Epstein emails another person, Deepak Chopra, and inquires about Anil Ambani. Finally, Epstein and Anil Ambani meet on February 21, 2017. The question is -- on whose signal did Epstein set out to find Anil Ambani with someone else's help," he asked.
Khera cited several email exchanges between Epstein and Ambani. He claimed that Epstein introduced Anil Ambani to former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak via email on February 23, 2017. Khera also cited email exchanges between Epstein and Barak related to India.
"India's Israel strategy framework was decided like this. The foundation of India-Israel ties post-2014 was laid down by Jeffrey Epstein....Ehud Barak, Jeffrey Epstein, Hardeep Puri...this is how our foreign policy was shaped," he alleged.