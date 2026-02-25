Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi; says he already 'danced, sung' in Israel at Epstein's behest

NEW DELHI: A day after challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call off the "unfair" India-US trade deal, the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at PM Modi, saying "you’ve quietly slipped off to Israel".

Referring to the alleged mention about the PM in the Epstein files, Gandhi took to X and wrote, "At least once, you’ve already ‘danced and sung’ in Israel at Epstein’s behest - so this time, on whose orders will you return after striking a deal against the country’s interests?”. Gandhi’s attack came as PM Modi began his two- day visit to Israel.

Reiterating his “PM is compromised” barb, Gandhi said, “Narendra “Surrender” Modi, it’s been more than 24 hours since I challenged you to cancel the US Trade Deal - and once again, you’ve quietly slipped off to Israel”.

While addressing a Kisan Mahachaupal on Tuesday, Gandhi alleged that Epstein files and Adani case forced PM Modi to sell India by signing a deal with the US and challenged him to call it off.