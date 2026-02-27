IAF recreates Operation Sindoor playbook in Pokhran during Vayu Shakti 2026

POKHRAN: The Indian Air Force on Friday recreated key elements of Operation Sindoor at Pokhran during the Vayu Shakti–2026 exercise, laying out how it carried out strikes and countered aerial threats during last year's hostilities with Pakistan.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, flew a sortie in the indigenous Prachand before witnessing the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD). The sortie was undertaken as a two-aircraft LCH formation, with IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flying the second helicopter.

With a deafening supersonic boom, a Rafale under the call sign “Brahmastra” opened the FPD, signalling its key role in the IAF’s future force structure after the government’s nod earlier this month for 114 additional aircraft.

The sequence began with ISR inputs from RPAS, which identified and tracked targets in real time, with simulated terror camps and radar installations adding operational realism.

This was followed by simulated suppression and destruction of enemy air defences (SEAD/DEAD), overseen by the IAF’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) and executed using loitering munitions.

The integrated air defence grid was demonstrated through coordinated firings by Akash surface-to-air missiles, the Spyder system and upgraded L-70 guns, mirroring the layered approach adopted during the conflict.

The IAF had played a central role in the early hours of May 7, striking two of the nine designated targets and subsequently countering Pakistan’s aerial incursions using a mix of legacy Soviet-origin systems and modern indigenous and imported platforms, including Akash, MR-SAM, Pechora and Osa-AK.