Ready for narco test to bring out truth of POCSO case: Swami Avimukteshwaranand

LUCKNOW: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirpeeth, on Friday said he was willing to undergo a narco analysis test if it helped establish the truth in the sexual abuse case registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Speaking to the media at his Shrividya Mathh Ashram in Varanasi, the seer said, “If the truth can be ascertained through a narco test, it should certainly be done. Whatever methods are available to uncover the truth should be adopted.”

The case against him has been filed under the POCSO Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Avimukteshwaranand has termed the allegations “false”, claiming they were aimed at defaming him and diverting attention from the globally discussed “Epstein files”.

His anticipatory bail plea was scheduled to be heard by the Allahabad High Court on Friday, February 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, police arrested a law student, Ajit Kumar Saroj, who had allegedly threatened to blow up the Shankaracharya’s lawyer, Srinath Tripathi, with a bomb. Saroj was held from Rasipur village in the Jansa police station area within 20 hours after the threat was issued. Police said he practised in the Varanasi court.

According to Sanjay Pandey, a disciple of the seer, Avimukteshwaranand continued with his routine religious activities and performed his daily prayers as usual.