West Bengal SIR: SC refuses to entertain state's objection to training module for judicial officers

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said on Friday that it knows its judicial officers and they will not be "influenced by anything", after the West Bengal government submitted that the Election Commission had issued a training module for judicial officers deployed in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for West Bengal, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

"Something strange has happened. While your lordships passed the order that all the modalities will be settled by the chief justice (of the Calcutta High Court) and the committee, what they have done is, behind the back, they have issued directions to the judicial officers and issued a training module saying this is what they should accept and this is what they should not accept," Sibal told the bench.

The CJI said the judicial officers deployed for the exercise in the state would take a call.

"We can't hear like this. There has to be an end to it. We know our judicial officers, and they are not to be influenced by anything," the CJI said, adding that the court has made it very clear what documents are to be looked into.

"Our orders are as clear as daylight," Justice Bagchi said.