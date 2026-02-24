Bengal SIR: SC allows deployment of judicial officers from Jharkhand, Odisha for timely completion of verification

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday allowed the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to deploy civil judges and seek judicial officers from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha to handle nearly 80 lakh claims and objections arising from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi took note of a letter from the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice stating that 250 district judges currently assigned to the SIR exercise would need around 80 days to process the claims and objections.

The bench permitted the deployment of civil judges to speed up the process. It also asked the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to approach his counterparts in Jharkhand and Odisha to requisition judicial officers of equivalent rank.

"If the CJ of Calcutta HC is of the opinion that further human resources would be required, he is at liberty to approach the Chief Justices of Orissa and Jharkhand High Courts for serving and former judicial officers from those states, who shall then undertake the pending exercise," the court stated.

The court also directed the Election Commission of India to bear the expenses of deploying officers from the neighbouring states and urged the Chief Justices of Orissa and Jharkhand to consider the request of the Calcutta CJ.