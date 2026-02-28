After verdict, political blame game begins

NEW DELHI: After a Delhi court dropped charges against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case, he came out all guns blazing against the BJP. He challenged the party to hold fresh polls in the national capital, claiming that if the ruling party won over 10 seats, he would quit politics.

Kejriwal said that the BJP knew that it could not defeat AAP, so it hatched a conspiracy. He said, “For the past four years, the BJP has used the word ‘liquor scam’ extensively. But today, our justice system delivered a historic judgment. I want to sincerely thank the judiciary and the learned judge for this decision.” Manish Sisodia called the decision a reaffirmation of constitutional values. “Despite all the attempts by BJP and all their agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been proven that Arvind Kejriwal-Manish Sisodia are staunchly honest,” he said.

The BJP, however, said that although the court verdict cited a “lack of evidence”, the electorate in the national capital had already delivered its own “political verdict” in the last Assembly election.