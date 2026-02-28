Canada, India negotiating economic partnership agreement to double two-way trade by 2030: PM Carney

MUMBAI: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday said his country is negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with India with the intention to double two-way trade by 2030.

It is expected to be signed by the end of this year, Carney said while addressing the Canada-India Forum here.

The Canadian PM is on a four-day visit of India.

"This is an enormous opportunity for both our countries..but it is one that is about to move to the next level. We should aim much higher, and we are aiming much higher, and to be more strategic in our partnership. And that's why, immediately after my election last year, our government set out to renew our relationship with India," he said.

"I invited Prime Minister Modi to the G7 Summit in Canada.

When he came a few weeks later, we agreed to re-engage across security, energy and technology.

A few months later, at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Modi and I launched a landmark partnership with Australia on critical minerals and technology," Carney said.

During this visit, Canada is focused on core areas where it can work together to create that greater sovereignty, greater choice, and greater prosperity for our people, he said.