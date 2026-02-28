DGCA advises airlines to avoid 11 airspaces till March 2 as West Asia crisis disrupts air travel

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed Indian airline operators to avoid airspaces in the high-risk zones that fall within 11 countries in the Middle East and Persian Gulf Regions, till March 2.

The Flight Information Regions listed by the aviation regulator are Tehran (Iran), Tel Aviv (Israel), Beirut (Lebanon), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Bahrain (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Baghdad (Iraq), Amman (Jordan), Kuwait (Kuwait), Emirates (UAE) and Doha (Qatar).

The DGCA, in its advisory issued Saturday, has asked airlines to refrain from operating within the affected airspace, closely monitor aeronautical information publications and Notices to Airmen issued by the affected countries and national authorities.

In a statement, the DGCA said that recent military strikes conducted by the US and Israel against targets within Iranian territory and Iran's retaliatory measures have led to a high-risk environment for civil aviation.

Elaborating on the critical hazards, it said that air defence systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and military air assets could happen. "Operational errors like high probability of spill over risks, including misidentification of civil aircraft, miscalculation or failure of military interception procedures could happen," it said.

Reports quoting officials said passenger and crew safety remains the overriding priority. The regulator is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and airport operators to ensure operational readiness in case of unexpected diversions or disruptions.

The regulator has indicated that advisories will be updated as the situation evolves, underlining that operational decisions will be guided solely by safety considerations in an increasingly uncertain regional environment.