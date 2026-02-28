DGCA advises airlines to avoid 11 airspaces till March 2 as West Asia crisis disrupts air travel

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed Indian airline operators to avoid airspaces in the high-risk zones that fall within 11 countries in the Middle East and Persian Gulf Regions, till March 2.
The Flight Information Regions listed by the aviation regulator are Tehran (Iran), Tel Aviv (Israel), Beirut (Lebanon), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Bahrain (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Baghdad (Iraq), Amman (Jordan), Kuwait (Kuwait), Emirates (UAE) and Doha (Qatar).
The DGCA, in its advisory issued Saturday, has asked airlines to refrain from operating within the affected airspace, closely monitor aeronautical information publications and Notices to Airmen issued by the affected countries and national authorities.
In a statement, the DGCA said that recent military strikes conducted by the US and Israel against targets within Iranian territory and Iran's retaliatory measures have led to a high-risk environment for civil aviation.
Elaborating on the critical hazards, it said that air defence systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and military air assets could happen. "Operational errors like high probability of spill over risks, including misidentification of civil aircraft, miscalculation or failure of military interception procedures could happen," it said.
Reports quoting officials said passenger and crew safety remains the overriding priority. The regulator is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and airport operators to ensure operational readiness in case of unexpected diversions or disruptions.
The regulator has indicated that advisories will be updated as the situation evolves, underlining that operational decisions will be guided solely by safety considerations in an increasingly uncertain regional environment.
Several Indian airlines have either temporarily suspended or rescheduled services to select destinations in the Middle East as a precautionary step. Flight schedules are being reviewed in real time, with carriers advising passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Airports in major Indian cities have also issued public advisories warning travellers of potential delays or changes due to international airspace restrictions.
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu held a meeting with airlines, airport operators, the DGCA and the Airports Authority of India.
At the meeting, the Civil Aviation Ministry told airlines to ensure timely rerouting and diversion of flights wherever required in accordance with safety protocols.
“Major airports are on an operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation. We are also in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs for any emerging requirements concerning Indian carriers or nationals abroad,” the ministry said in a statement.
The Middle East serves as a strategic aviation hub for Indian traffic, particularly through major Gulf airports that handle a large volume of transit passengers. Any prolonged disruption in this corridor could result in increased operating costs for airlines because of extended routes and higher fuel burn. Industry observers note that if tensions persist, ticket prices on certain long-haul sectors may face upward pressure, although airlines are currently focused on managing schedules and ensuring continuity of essential services.
Indian nationals residing or travelling in affected countries have been advised to stay alert and follow guidance issued by local authorities. Emergency response mechanisms are understood to be on standby should the situation deteriorate further.
(With inputs from Express News Service)