India’s DGCA sounds heightened alert as Middle East crisis disrupts air travel

India’s aviation regulator has issued a deep alert to airlines and airports amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggering precautionary measures across the country’s civil aviation network. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked carriers to closely monitor the rapidly evolving security situation in the region and strictly adhere to international airspace advisories, as several West Asian countries impose restrictions or temporary closures of their skies following military developments.

The advisory comes at a time when parts of the Middle East, a crucial transit corridor linking India to Europe, North America and Africa, are witnessing significant airspace curbs. These restrictions have forced airlines globally to reassess flight paths, leading to rerouting, longer flying times and possible delays. Indian carriers operating to destinations in the Gulf and beyond have been directed to continuously evaluate flight safety, remain in contact with air traffic control authorities along their routes and be prepared for diversions at short notice if required.

Reports quoting officials said passenger and crew safety remains the overriding priority. Airlines have been instructed to exercise abundant caution while planning operations through or near affected airspace and to comply with all Notices to Airmen and global aviation safety protocols. The regulator is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and airport operators to ensure operational readiness in case of unexpected diversions or disruptions.