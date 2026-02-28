India’s DGCA sounds heightened alert as Middle East crisis disrupts air travel

India’s aviation regulator has issued a deep alert to airlines and airports amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggering precautionary measures across the country’s civil aviation network. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has asked carriers to closely monitor the rapidly evolving security situation in the region and strictly adhere to international airspace advisories, as several West Asian countries impose restrictions or temporary closures of their skies following military developments.
The advisory comes at a time when parts of the Middle East, a crucial transit corridor linking India to Europe, North America and Africa, are witnessing significant airspace curbs. These restrictions have forced airlines globally to reassess flight paths, leading to rerouting, longer flying times and possible delays. Indian carriers operating to destinations in the Gulf and beyond have been directed to continuously evaluate flight safety, remain in contact with air traffic control authorities along their routes and be prepared for diversions at short notice if required.
Reports quoting officials said passenger and crew safety remains the overriding priority. Airlines have been instructed to exercise abundant caution while planning operations through or near affected airspace and to comply with all Notices to Airmen and global aviation safety protocols. The regulator is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and airport operators to ensure operational readiness in case of unexpected diversions or disruptions.
Several Indian airlines have either temporarily suspended or rescheduled services to select destinations in the Middle East as a precautionary step. Flight schedules are being reviewed in real time, with carriers advising passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. Airports in major Indian cities have also issued public advisories warning travellers of potential delays or changes due to international airspace restrictions.
The Middle East serves as a strategic aviation hub for Indian traffic, particularly through major Gulf airports that handle a large volume of transit passengers. Any prolonged disruption in this corridor could result in increased operating costs for airlines because of extended routes and higher fuel burn. Industry observers note that if tensions persist, ticket prices on certain long-haul sectors may face upward pressure, although airlines are currently focused on managing schedules and ensuring continuity of essential services.
At the government level, authorities are closely monitoring developments and remain in touch with diplomatic missions in the region. Indian nationals residing or travelling in affected countries have been advised to stay alert and follow guidance issued by local authorities. Emergency response mechanisms are understood to be on standby should the situation deteriorate further.
For now, aviation operations between India and the Middle East continue with adjustments dictated by safety assessments and airspace availability. The regulator has indicated that advisories will be updated as the situation evolves, underlining that operational decisions will be guided solely by safety considerations in an increasingly uncertain regional environment.