Most parts of India to see above-normal heatwave days between March and May: IMD

NEW DELHI: Above-normal heatwave days are expected over most parts of the country between March and May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its monthly forecast on Saturday.

These parts include West Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, southern and eastern Maharashtra, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of north Karnataka and north Tamil Nadu.

"During the March-April-May (MAM) season, the increased likelihood of heatwave conditions may pose significant risks to public health, water resources, power demand, and essential services, particularly affecting vulnerable populations such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions," IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said at a press conference here.

During March, however, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal over many parts of the country, except northeast and east India, and some parts of the Western Himalayan region and central and peninsular India.

Meanwhile, normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some parts of northwest India, south peninsula and along east coast, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely during March.

"This could be because rainfall averaged over India is most likely to be normal during March 2026.

The LPA of rainfall over the country during March, based on data from 1971 to 2020, is about 29.9 mm," he said.