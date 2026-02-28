New chapter to India's Project Cheetah: Nine cheetahs from Botswana released into MP's Kuno National Park

BHOPAL: Adding a new chapter to India’s ambitious Project Cheetah, nine cheetahs from Botswana were released into Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday.

Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, released six female and three male cheetahs into the national park.

Located in northern MP’s Sheopur district, KNP is the first home of African cheetahs under the central government’s ongoing project to reintroduce and multiply cheetahs in the country’s wild from where they had become extinct due to rampant hunting more than seven decades ago.

The nine cheetahs gifted by Botswana travelled from Botswana to Gwalior in the Indian Air Force’s C17 Globemaster large military transport aircraft from 81 squadron (the Skylords) on Saturday morning, and were later shifted in two IAF helicopters to their new home, KNP.

With the arrival of the nine cheetahs from Botswana, the African cheetahs' first and second home in India – MP’s Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, respectively – now have a total of 48 adults and cubs. 45 of them are at KNP.