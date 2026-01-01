Dehradun protests continue over death of Tripura student Angel Chakma

DEHRADUN: Protests demanding justice for Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura who succumbed to injuries sustained in a brutal racist attack, continued to rock Uttarakhand’s capital.

On New Year’s Eve, students from the North Eastern states organised a solemn candlelight march on Wednesday, voicing outrage over the killing and alleging underlying racial bias.

The demonstration, held under the banner of the Unified Tripura Students Association (UTSA), saw students from various Dehradun institutions gather outside Gandhi Park. Carrying candles and photographs of the deceased, the procession marched towards the Clock Tower and was joined by students from several other states.

Marchers chanted slogans such as “Stop Racism”, “We Are Indians” and “We Demand Justice”, underscoring their belief that the attack was rooted in ethnic discrimination.

Tensions escalated as UTSA leaders accused local authorities of attempting to downplay the severity of the incident.

“The police are trying to suppress the case and are refusing to classify this as a racially motivated crime,” said Churanta Tripura, General Secretary of UTSA, Dehradun. He further alleged that the police attempted to halt the protest march, citing possible traffic congestion due to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Angel Chakma, a final-year MBA student at a private university in Dehradun, was allegedly attacked by a group of assailants with sharp weapons on the night of December 9. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he battled for his life for 17 days before succumbing to his injuries on December 26.