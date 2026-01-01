Lokpal scraps controversial tender to buy seven BMW cars

NEW DELHI: Anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal has cancelled its controversial tender to procure seven luxury BMW cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore, two months after it was floated, officials said on Thursday.

The move assumes significance as opposition parties and civil society activists had slammed the Lokpal's decision to procure the high-end vehicles.

Officials said the decision to cancel the procurement offer was taken following a resolution of the full bench of the Lokpal, after which a corrigendum was issued by it dated December 16, 2025.

The Lokpal had, on October 16, 2025, floated a request for proposal seeking bids from reputed agencies for the supply of seven BMW 3 Series 330Li cars.

The procurement was intended to provide a vehicle each for the chairperson and six members of the Lokpal, currently headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar (retd).

The Lokpal is headed by a chairperson and can have a maximum of eight members -- four each judicial and non-judicial.

The tender had specified BMW 330Li "M Sport" models with "long wheelbase" in white colour for procurement.

The on-road price of the proposed cars in New Delhi was estimated at around Rs 5 crore.

The Lokpal's decision had drawn sharp criticism from the opposition parties, who accused the "guardians of integrity" of "chasing luxury over legitimacy".