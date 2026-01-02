'The price of a human life is not ₹2 lakh': BJP veteran Uma Bharti targets MP govt over 'dirty water' deaths

BHOPAL: The Dr Mohan Yadav-led government in Madhya Pradesh has come under scathing attack from one of the BJP's most firebrand senior women leaders, Uma Bharti, over the deaths of residents caused by contaminated water in "India’s cleanest city" Indore.

In a series of posts on X regarding the tragedy that has reportedly claimed 14–15 lives in Indore’s Bhagirathpura locality (though the state government and Indore district administration have put the toll at four), former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti held the government and the district administration directly responsible for the deadly diarrhoeal gastroenteritis outbreak.

“The deaths caused by dirty water in Indore at the end of 2025 have shamed and stained our state, our government, and our entire system. In a city awarded as the cleanest, such ugliness—poison-mixed water swallowing so many lives and continuing to do so—is a disgrace. The death count is rising,” Bharti wrote.

The former Union minister also criticised the government’s focus on compensation. “The price of a human life is not ₹2 lakh. Families will live with grief forever. This sin demands deep repentance. The victims must be asked for forgiveness, and from bottom to top, whoever is guilty must be given the maximum punishment,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Counted among the foremost leaders of the Ayodhya temple movement of the 1990s, Bharti described the crisis as a defining moment for the current state leadership. “This is the moment of testing for Mohan Yadav ji,” she wrote.

In another post, questioning official claims that the situation was beyond their control, Bharti said, “Not just Indore’s mayor, but the entire Madhya Pradesh government and administration are standing in the dock of public crime. If you had no control, why did you continue drinking bottled water while sitting in your offices? Why didn’t you resign and go among the people? Such sins have no explanations—only repentance or punishment.”