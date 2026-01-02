We will do whatever is necessary to protect our people from bad neighbours: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday mounted a strong critique of Pakistan, describing it as a “bad neighbour” that has consistently used terrorism as a state policy, and asserted that India retains the sovereign right to defend its people without external interference.

Speaking during an interaction with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Jaishankar said New Delhi would determine for itself how to respond to security threats and would not accept prescriptions from outside powers. He underlined that sustained cross-border terrorism fundamentally alters the basis of bilateral cooperation.

Referring to India’s western neighbour, the minister said that while countries often have difficult neighbours, India’s challenge is compounded by the “deliberate, persistent and unrepentant” use of terrorism.

“If a country chooses to continue with terrorism, India has every right to defend its people and will exercise that right,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar noted that India had acted against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in April last year. The attack, which targeted tourists, was attributed to The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“Nobody can tell us what we should or should not do. We will do whatever is necessary to protect our people,” he said.