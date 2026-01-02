We will do whatever is necessary to protect our people from bad neighbours: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday mounted a strong critique of Pakistan, describing it as a “bad neighbour” that has consistently used terrorism as a state policy, and asserted that India retains the sovereign right to defend its people without external interference.
Speaking during an interaction with students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Jaishankar said New Delhi would determine for itself how to respond to security threats and would not accept prescriptions from outside powers. He underlined that sustained cross-border terrorism fundamentally alters the basis of bilateral cooperation.
Referring to India’s western neighbour, the minister said that while countries often have difficult neighbours, India’s challenge is compounded by the “deliberate, persistent and unrepentant” use of terrorism.
“If a country chooses to continue with terrorism, India has every right to defend its people and will exercise that right,” he said.
In an apparent reference to Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar noted that India had acted against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in April last year. The attack, which targeted tourists, was attributed to The Resistance Front, a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.
“Nobody can tell us what we should or should not do. We will do whatever is necessary to protect our people,” he said.
The minister also linked terrorism to broader bilateral obligations, particularly the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960, which India suspended after the Pahalgam attack. He said agreements such as water-sharing arrangements are premised on good neighbourly conduct, which cannot coexist with decades of violence.
“You cannot ask for the benefits of cooperation while continuing acts of terrorism. That is not reconcilable,” Jaishankar said. By contrast, he said India has extended assistance and cooperation to neighbours that are not hostile.
Jaishankar further reiterated that many of India’s long-standing challenges have stemmed from the role of the Pakistani military establishment. In a pointed comment made recently, he had said that just as there are distinctions drawn between terrorist groups, there are also differences in the conduct of military leadership, a remark widely seen as a reference to Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.
Beyond regional security, the External Affairs Minister stressed the importance of clear communication in foreign policy to prevent misinterpretation of India’s actions on the global stage. “How you avoid being misread is by communicating well, clearly and honestly. When you do that, other countries respect it,” he said during a fireside chat.
Jaishankar also spoke about India’s civilisational identity and democratic choices, noting that India is among the few ancient civilisations to have evolved into a modern nation-state. He said India’s decision to adopt democracy gave the model a universal character, rather than confining it to a narrow or regional context.
Highlighting India’s global engagement, he said, partnerships, particularly with the West, are central to shaping the international order. At the same time, he emphasised that India’s foreign policy is guided by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, viewing the world not as hostile but as a space for cooperation.
“With limited resources, the challenge is to maximise impact,” Jaishankar said, adding that contemporary Indian diplomacy seeks to leverage national strengths, competitiveness and international institutions to advance both domestic growth and global contributions.
(With inputs from PTI)